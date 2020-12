Tiny Pretty Things Features Ballet Fashion — And 2020’s Biggest Trends

But while sweatsuits and other athleisurewear were big trends to come out of 2020 , they are also somewhat expected in a show that sees its young adult protagonists dancing five-plus hours a day, working out, and hanging out in the dorms. Instead, it’s the other styles that have gone big in the last six months — stirrup leggings tennis skirts , and UGG-like boots — that make Tiny Pretty Things a source of wardrobe inspiration. (If logo tights wouldn’t send the dress code-abiding dance instructors into a fit, they would no doubt make an appearance, too, with this fashion-forward crew.)