Netflix delves into the world of dance with its newest series, Tiny Pretty Things. The 10-episode show gives us a peek behind the curtain into what it takes to make it as a ballet dancer. Set at the fictitious Archer School of Ballet, Chicago’s only elite dance academy, Tiny Pretty Things charts the rise and fall of young dancers who dedicate their lives to one goal. The academy serves as a company school for the city’s renowned professional company, City Works Ballet and dancers come from around the world from all different backgrounds for the chance to be a part of it.
Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things begins with a shocking tragedy. Cassie Shore, a star ballet student, mysteriously falls *cough* is pushed *cough* from a building. Following her death, the school offers her spot to another student, and it doesn’t take long for her to discover the dark maze of secrets that could bring down Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school.
If there is ever a group to have an unfailing eye for detail, it’s dancers. To create a show where the main characters are convincingly on their way to a professional career, only trained dancers would do. At least, that’s what the creators thought. To ensure the show would feel authentic, they cast dancers who were also actors. No actor has a dance double, reports Dance Spirit. “To be at that level of dance skill is already a huge feat,” head choreographer Jennifer Nichols told the outlet. “And to be a brilliant actor on top of that is hard.”
So, before you dive into the show and start learning a litany of new dance terms, we put together a cast guide so you can keep track of every friendship, rivalry, and possible murder suspect as you watch.
Tiny Pretty Things is now streaming on Netflix.