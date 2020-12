That twist could easily be the entire gag of the 2011 episode. But something much deeper is going on. A perfume bottle isn’t just a perfume bottle in this show — here, it’s a signal of softening emotions. The only reason we know about the stench of the perfume is because Cece actually tries it. Cece took Schmidt — and his attempt at romance — seriously enough to wear a scent he crafted, which is an intensely intimate act. This is particularly meaningful because Cece has a boyfriend who is so ruggedly handsome, he is played by Stephen Ammell, the man who would launch the CW’s entire DC superhero universe a year later. Cece subtly picks Schmidt anyway. When you take in their flirty, crooked smiles over the gravity of that decision, it’s difficult not to beam yourself. Four episodes later, Cece and Schmidt hook up for the first time.