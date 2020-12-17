2020 Was Full Of High Profile Crimes By The Rich, The Powerful & The Very Strange

But the moments leading up to Maxwell's arrest were the makings of a future Netflix series. Following Epstein’s arrest and subsequent death in 2019, Maxwell, a British socialite, spent nearly the next year in hiding until she herself was arrested. She was apprehended at her property in Bradford, New Hampshire, which she purchased last December, and apparently had tried to avoid being found by wrapping her cell phone in tin foil. She also reportedly tried to escape out a window when police showed up to her house.