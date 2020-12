2020 Was Full Of High Profile Crimes By The Rich, The Powerful & The Very Strange

If that were all 2020 had to offer, it would already be a strange year, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. We're still in the midst of a pandemic — with hundreds of thousands of Americans losing their lives, and millions more losing their livelihoods. We've been invigorated by the social justice awakening that swept the nation. We've also seen a bizarre set of criminal cases from the rich, powerful, and just plain weird. We watched Harvey Weinstein (finally) go to jail, Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice try to run from police by climbing out a window and wrapping her cell phone in tin foil, and two tiger-owning eccentrics accuse each other of foul play.