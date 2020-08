Like any highly exclusive organization, NXIVM comes with its own set of terminology and jargon, not all of it straight forward. There were reportedly over 60 companies that operated under the umbrella of NXIVM , some of which housed some of the cult’s darkest transgressions under the guise of being groups aimed at empowering people to become their best selves. Within each workshop or course offered by the organization, there are a variety of processes and activities used to control NXIVM members . Naturally, they all come with their own unspecific names to draw people in, because if you called them what they really were — coercion and manipulation — people would be less inclined to get involved. Many of the terms used in The Vow come in rapid succession and in order to track with all of the dark cult activity going on, an index is here to help. As you watch the series, you may want to keep this page open to refer back to.