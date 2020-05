New Video Shows Lori Vallow’s Ex-Husband Reported Her Months Before He Was Killed

As a result of the unexplained deaths and disappearances surrounding Lori Vallow , and the fact that she fled Hawaii after being unable to account for her own children, many believe that she is part of some doomsday conspiracy. Prior to his death, Charles filed for divorce due to Lori's radical “doomsday beliefs” and a fear for his life. Charles stated in the filing that Lori believes she is “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020.” The Vallow children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee, have been missing since September when their mother and uncle took them to visit Yellowstone National Park.