Amazon Dropped A Line Of Goth-Chic Styles That Will Vanish In 30 Hours

Los Angeles-based fashion designer Jonny Cota was well-known for Skingraft (the “progressive streetwear” label he’d helmed for the past decade) before becoming the inaugural winner of Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s show “Making The Cut," which aired on Amazon Prime this past spring. Jonny Cota Studio, the brand that Cota launched with the help of a $1,000,000 prize from Amazon, borrows from a host of influences — including the designer’s background as a fire dancer in a San Francisco circus troupe — for a collection that mixes edgy-goth style with a free-spirited bohemian approach to print and silhouette.
Now, Cota is bringing his leather-clad aesthetic to The Drop, Amazon’s limited-edition imprint designed by influencers from around the globe. (Charlotte Groeneveld and Blake Gifford have authored previous editions.) Competitively priced and only available for 30 hours or less, a drop’s timing is never announced in advance (customers are alerted to the new collection via email or text) and once the run is over, the goods are gone — for good. “I'm thrilled to debut my new collection for The Drop, which is edgy and confident while prioritizing accessibility and comfort,” wrote Cota in a press release. (Even better, everything is priced under $80 — a fraction of the retails for the designer’s primary brand.) We just got wind that the collection went live, so click on through to Amazon to shop Cota’s capsule before it vanishes for good.
