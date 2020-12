The Argument Against Streaming Movies At Home Is Tired & Dangerous

The Independent Cinema Alliance made a fair point in their statement criticizing Warner Bros' decision: "theatrical exclusivity is what drives that value—not streaming." But I also think people are drawn to theaters not just for the thrill of seeing a release before others, but because it's an experience unlike any other. If that's true, then theaters may well survive (and I will fight off my natural pessimism here to believe that they will), even if they will also almost certainly look different. For now, streaming ensures that more people will see more movies, and isn’t that a worthy goal? Let's not forget that for many, theater-going isn't a realistic or accessible experience in the best of times. On the flip side, with great power comes great responsibility: If streaming is to be a priority, then platforms will have to start taking their content more seriously, and invest in distribution and awards show promotion , rather than movies seemingly designed to go viral