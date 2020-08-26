Sandoval stresses that the film isn’t autobiographical — ”although Olivia and I are both Filipino trans women and immigrants living in New York City, I'm lucky in that I have papers” — she does see herself as an auteur filmmaker, infusing her work with her own personal sensibility. Hence the sex scenes, which feel unlike any we’ve seen in the past, but also the way Lingua Franca handles Olivia’s personhood. Being trans and Filipinx is part of her identity, but those aren’t the only traits that define her. In fact, the film is just as remarkable for what it doesn’t show as it is for what it does.

