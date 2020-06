The new Netflix documentary Disclosure is all about transgender representation in TV and movies, and it spans from the beginning of the movie industry to present day. Unsurprisingly, many of the depictions of trans men and women in media have been unfavorable, offensive, and dangerous to the trans community. The actors, producers, directors, writers, and activists interviewed for the documentary share their experiences watching trans people on film, and the shows and movies that stuck with them for better and for worse.