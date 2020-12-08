This Year’s Bachelorette: Men Tell All Will Not Be Business As Usual

With more contestants, more Bachelorettes, and arguably more twists than ever before, there will be a lot to duke out during this season’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special. That said, an event in which the season’s most memorable contestants return from their respective homes, get together in front of a live audience, and hash out their differences doesn’t exactly sound COVID-safe. Will the crew recreate the Bachelorette bubble for just one day of filming? Will the Men Tell All take place virtually? (It would admittedly be really funny to watch these guys tear into each other over Zoom.)
Chris Harrison all but confirmed that an in-person Men Tell All will still happen — but the team might have to get creative. “We are trying to avoid the virtual world,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October. “It's just better to be in person, but can we do that safely? We're going to try and find out, so we're efforting very, very strongly, because if there was ever a season where we needed a Tell All, this is it.”
The special episode will air next Monday, December 14, but according to spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve, we’ll only see a small group of around nine guys, including Yosef, Jason, Bennett, Ed, Demar, and Noah.
Usually, the Men Tell All follows a somewhat specific formula: one or two villains take the hot seat, a few random eliminations from Week 1 reintroduce themselves, and former feuds are reignited. Going off of the confirmed attendees, we can probably expect a continuation of the painfully overproduced Bennett-Noah battle and some kind of confrontation including Yosef, who abruptly exited the show after taking issue with a producer-planned strip dodgeball group date, calling Clare Crawley “classless,” and telling the Bachelorette he was “ashamed to be associated” with her. There’s a pretty good chance that, come next week, Yosef will also share his thoughts on all the nudity we’ve seen on the show since his departure.
What’s interesting is that some of these guys don’t even know each other — Yosef left before Tayshia Adams took over the Bachelorette title, and Noah joined the cast after Clare rode off into the sunset with her 4.5-carat Neil Lane ring. And although Jason technically dated both women, he self-eliminated shortly after Tayshia’s tenure began, citing lingering feelings for Clare.
If nothing else, next week’s Men Tell All will offer some more insight into what the guys were really thinking when Clare left after four episodes. We might also get some hints as to which of these guys could return for Bachelor in Paradise. (My money’s on Jason.) Mostly, though, I’m hoping Demar gets to perform an impromptu, extended version of his surprisingly catchy ode to Tayshia. Hey, anything could happen.