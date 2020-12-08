California Salons Face A Devastating Third COVID Shutdown

It is truly a difficult situation that has no winners. It's a delicate balance between prioritizing health and safety, while also acknowledging the many businesses that are struggling to make ends meet, explains Nikki Lee, hairstylist and the co-owner of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon. "Honestly, we have no words...it's just devastating," Lee says on facing another closure heading into what once was a reliably-busy holiday season. "Our industry is really hurting right now."