Olivia Jade Will Address Operation Varsity Blues On The Only Platform That Makes Sense: The Red Table Talk

In a best case scenario (read: most interesting), the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk will shed light on Olivia Jade's part in the scheme . The investigation revealed that she posed as if she was actually on a rowing team and may have even photoshopped herself into team pictures as well as faked their SAT scores. It's very unlikely that Olivia Jade and her sister had no knowledge of the fraud, and in a perfect world, Jada and her family would hold the YouTuber's feet to the fire. Yes, healing — watching your parents go to prison because of their dreams for you had to be traumatizing — but we also need some accountability.