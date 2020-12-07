Olivia Jade Will Address Operation Varsity Blues On The Only Platform That Makes Sense: The Red Table Talk
Last March, a shocking scandal rocked both the academic and Hollywood communities. An ongoing federal investigation revealed that a number of wealthy families had allegedly shelled out thousands of dollars to get their children into elite universities. Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were amongst the suspects, and the scandal forced their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose to duck out of the spotlight. More than a year later, however, Olivia Jade is ready to talk about Operation Varsity Blues in the most appropriate space that makes sense: Red Table Talk.
Since its debut on Facebook Watch in 2018, Red Table Talk has been the go-to place for celebrities to work out their emotional problems. Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith (and featuring her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith), the show sees the hosts and their guests fleshing out the personal battles they've gone through in life. Past guests include Jordyn "I Don't Want Your...Situation" Woods, Snoop Dogg, and Will Smith — even Jada herself pulled up a seat to the quintessential red table to explain her entanglement with August Alsina.
Olivia Jade is the latest star to check in. In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the 21-year-old revealed that she's headed to Red Table Talk, presumably to share how the FBI investigation into her parents has affected her.
"I've watched [Red Table Talk], and I think you guys are all amazing," Olivia says in the voiceover for the trailer. "And it feels really safe...but it also feels honest, like we're going to lay it all out, and it's going to be an open conversation."
Just how open will the conversation actually be? It's hard to say. Talking about a legal case might get pretty dicey; the amount of detail that Olivia Jade can go into with Jada, Willow, and Gammy might be pretty limited because of the fact that Operation Varsity Blues involves the United States government and the legal system. But we also really need to know just how involved she herself was in the college admissions fraud.
As you know, Olivia Jade's parents were accused of bribing USC $500,000 so that their daughters could be falsely recruited and then admitted as student athletes on the school's crew team. Though the spouses initially denied the allegations, claiming that they thought the half a million dollar payout was for "charity," they were still hit and convicted with several fraud charges. They're currently serving time in federal prison, two months for Loughlin and five for Gianulli — a sentence that was harsher than Felicity Huffman's 11 days but is still shockingly light considering the gravity of the case.
In a best case scenario (read: most interesting), the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk will shed light on Olivia Jade's part in the scheme. The investigation revealed that she posed as if she was actually on a rowing team and may have even photoshopped herself into team pictures as well as faked their SAT scores. It's very unlikely that Olivia Jade and her sister had no knowledge of the fraud, and in a perfect world, Jada and her family would hold the YouTuber's feet to the fire. Yes, healing — watching your parents go to prison because of their dreams for you had to be traumatizing — but we also need some accountability.
I don't know if I trust Jada and Willow to press Olivia Jade, but something tells me that Gammy's going to get it done. Find out what happens when Red Table Talk airs December 8, only on Facebook Watch.