Olivia Jade Giannulli’s alleged fake college résumé has hit the internet and lets just say, anyone who has stretched the truth a little bit to include Photoshop proficiency on theirs shouldn't worry by comparison.
Giannulli's résumé was leaked from court documents after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, motioned to see transcripts of conversations between investigators and the college scandal's ringleader, Rick Singer. As a result, federal prosecutors attached an alleged copy of Olivia Jade’s résumé, which was first obtained and published by the Boston Herald. Or at least, it is believed to be Olivia Jade’s résumé. The first name is redacted.
The details and accomplishments listed on said résumé show a promising look at an applicant seeking admission to a college rowing team. There are details of a "history" of gold medal wins at the San Diego Crew Classic, rowing in the varsity women’s eight boat, and receiving good (but not great) placements at Boston’s Head of the Charles race. Or at least, it sounds good — we don’t row.
The résumé also lists the following skills: awareness, organization, direction, and steering. Not included were the photos in crew gear on rowing machines Singer allegedly had both of Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters pose for to go with their application, despite neither of them having any rowing experience.
While Singer is now reportedly working with prosecutors for a plea deal, Giannulli and Loughlin maintain that they are not guilty on all three charges which include fraud, bribery, and money laundering. They allegedly paid half a million dollars to Singer’s fake nonprofit to secure admittance to USC as recruits for the rowing team. They are also among 33 parents who have been charged in connection to the scandal dubbed at the FBI as Operation Varsity Blues. The couple insists upon their innocence, believing they only helped their daughters get into college the old fashioned rich people way.
Loughlin and Giannulli face a minimum of four years and nine months in prison, but could get as much as a 20 year sentence given the money laundering charges. And the fake résumé leak comes after one of the harshest sentences was given in connection to the college admissions scandal just a few days ago. On Friday, former CEO of PIMCO, Douglas Hodge, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $850,000 to get his four children designated as athletic recruits and secure college admission. Hodge has been sentenced to nine months in prison, two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, and must pay a fine of $750,000, reports NPR.
And, Hodge’s case is similar to Giannulli and Loughlin’s case. They both spent considerable amounts of money to get multiple children designated as athletic recruits. The major difference is that Hodge plead guilty and Giannulli and Loughlin didn’t. Prosecutors described Hodge as one of the “most culpable” parents involved because he engaged in the conspiracy multiple times, as did Giannulli and Loughlin. If this is an indicator of how their case could go, things aren’t looking good.
But, just as neither of her parents have admitted to their role in Operation Varsity Blues, Olivia Jade is not taking credit for this résumé, either. What we know, based on court reports is that, the résumé must belong to one of Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters — the last name listed on it is Giannulli. Plus, the high school graduation years match, and the résumé mentions how the applicants “sister is currently on our roster and fills the position in our #4 boat.” Her older sister, Bella Giannulli, was accepted at the University of Southern California the year before using the same bribery scam.
It stands to reason that when you’re stretching the truth (or in this case completely fabricating it) you don’t want to sound too impressive, just impressive enough.
