“Velvet Nails” Are Trending For Winter — & They’re Mesmerizing

The appeal of velvet is tactile, first and foremost. It's the smooth and silky touch of luxe velour that makes you spend half of your November paycheck on a party dress that you know full well you'll wear once a calendar year, if that. But the second, and often less appreciated, glamour of velvet is the unique soft-silk shine, which is being replicated in the (much more affordable) holiday nail-art trend taking over Instagram.