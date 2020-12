“Velvet Nails” Are Trending For Winter — & They’re Mesmerising

An upgrade from routine glitter or metallic polish, the velvet manicure is all about the way the light bounces off the fingernails, giving the illusion of a velvet-y finish (but with a smooth, non-fuzzy feel). For a visual — best captured on video — scroll through the chicest examples of the nail-art trend. From festive green to pale gold and silver shimmer, there's a velvet look that will speak to your pre-holiday aesthetic.