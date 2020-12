Great News! Good American Just Launched Size-Inclusive Footwear

The entire collection is available in sizes 4 to 14. Despite the fact that the average women’s shoe size is on the rise, many shoe brands, including Zara and Aldo (yes, we're naming names to manifest change), only offer sizes 5 to 11. Previously between a 7 to 8.5, the average size for women in the United States is now closer to a 9, with 30% of all women wearing a size larger than 10.5, according to Good American’s research. “We knew from the start that we would never take on a new category unless it was fully inclusive,” Grede tells Refinery29. “Each shoe in our collection is available in regular and extended widths around the foot, calves, and thighs, addressing fit from every angle to create more than 72 unique sizing variables,” Kardashian adds.