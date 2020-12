How Many Different COVID Guidelines Is The White House Ignoring This Holiday Season?

Each event will reportedly include more than 50 guests and, according to one official, most guests willbe tested in advance. The Washington Post has reported of the parties that many of the administration’s supporters have adopted a skeptical view of coronavirus restrictions and are choosing to attend regardless of spiking cases. In the last few weeks, states across the country have reported some of their highest daily confirmed cases , with fatalities across the U.S. surpassing 266,000 . But no, a Trumpian Christmas party cannot be canceled. Making awkward conversation while juggling a drink and a tiny plate of hors d'oeuvres must go on! Superspreaders be damned