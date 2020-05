The Entire West Wing Was Just Exposed To COVID-19

Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus on Friday morning. Miller frequently travels and attends meetings with the vice president, putting them in regular close contact. Pence was scheduled for a trip to Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, which was delayed as a result of Miller’s positive test. Though Miller would not be joining the vice president on the trip, other members of his staff who had been in contact with Miller were deplaned to get tested before their travel, according to an administration official