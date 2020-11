Face Masks Are On Sale For Cyber Week, So Time To Stock Up

It didn't quite happen overnight, but over a relatively short period of time, virtually everyone (not an exaggeration) was ordering reusable cloth face coverings en masse. Fashion brands eventually chimed in, manufacturing printed varieties to make the public health essential item as much of a personal style statement as possible. And in a 2020 turn of events, masks just might be the breakout item of Black Friday ; brands from Madewell to Pact are including masks in their Cyber sale offerings, and with vaccine production still pending FDA approval, don't expect to stop wearing masks anytime soon. (Another tip: Include them as a thoughtful stocking stuffer for gifts you're sending to out-of-state friends and family.) Ahead, the best deals to shop now.