Things take a major turn from the fun and games as the night goes on, and Tayshia and Ivan have one of the most honest, important conversations that has ever been shown on this series. After talking about their families and the fact that they’re both mixed race (Ivan is Filipino and Black, Tayshia is Mexican and Black), Ivan opens up about how his brother was in prison for four years. Talking about his brother being beaten by corrections officers leads to a conversation about police brutality, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protests, and being called the N-word. “How have the events of the world affected you today?” Ivan asks Tayshia through tears. Tayshia starts crying herself and talks about how growing up around mostly white people she always tried to “blend in." Hearing people rally behind “Black Lives Matter” has really affected her in ways she couldn’t have expected.