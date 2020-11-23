Score $125 Off Away’s Newly-Launched Travel Bundles

Remember a few months ago, when Away held its first-ever sale and it broke the internet? Yeah, same. The DTC-travel brand is known for its aesthetically-pleasing yet highly-functional luggage — including everything from totes to carry-ons and suitcases that make airport-jogging look good while also keeping you organized and fully-charged. When word traveled of its just-dropped bundled promo, we dashed to give Away superfans and newbies alike the 411 on this can't-miss shop-portunity. Here's the gist: Away just launched its new Travel Sets — an offering of curated customer favorites that will be available during the holiday season for a value-bundled price. The Travel Sets are currently available for up to $125 off, making them the ideal present for the traveler or weekender on your gift list. But, better act soon because we're pretty sure these will sell out quicker than you can say "I love Away Luggage." Below, find our breakdown of each of the four bundled sets including everything from the products they include to the epic deals you'll be able to score on them.
The Journey Set includes three top-rated Away pieces from a weekender tote to the organizational packing squares. The Expandable Bigger Carry On is thoughtfully crafted with a durable, water-resistant exterior, designed to expand so you can pack even more travel essentials inside. The 360° spinner wheels ensure a smoother, easier ride through the baggage claim lines, while a hidden internal laundry bag keeps dirty clothes out of focus. This set also includes The Weekender Tote; a quick and easy bag with a laptop sleeve and multiple pockets, ideal for road trips, train travel, and two-day weekends away from the city. Elevate both options with The Insider Packing Cubes — water-resistant, compressing organizational bins that keep everything inside your suitcase nice n' tidy.
Next up on the list: The Weekend Set. Heading to your partners for a long, lazy weekend? Or, maybe you've decided to go through lockdown at your BFF's loft uptown. Either way, this set was crafted to simplify quick travels and fast destinations. It includes The Backpack; a versatile, hands-free travel pack with roomy interior compartments, a laptop sleeve, and an attachable trolley sleeve so you can connect it to any suitcase. You'll always be pleased to find The Weekender Bag in this set as well — the perfect luggage piece for your favorite personal items and clothing.
Bare with me: if you could buy a bundle of travel gear that doubled as a makeup bag, would you? I would, and that's exactly what The Extras Set can do. This discounted bundle features The Hanging Toiletry Bag (made with a spill-proof interior, and designed with a small hook so you can hang it on a door or wall while storing bathroom products, jewelry, and more), the Large Shoe Cube (for storing sneakers, boots, and travel slippers), and the Insider Packing Cubes for added Kondo-adjacent organization, all in one curated package. Kim, an Away fan, said: "I don't know why I had never used packing cubes before. These cubes are such good quality and will be a great addition to my travels!" With this set, you can save $40 buckaroos on multi-use travel essentials.
Some of us like to pack more than just clothing and shoes (me; I'm talking about me) and like to head off into the clouds with jewels, fancy facial masks, and that one pair of boots you can't seem to stop wearing. That's where the ExtraExtras Set comes in. Carry on or tuck away your personal daily must-haves with The Large Toiletry Bag; a travel accessory ideal for grab-n-go items or, *cough, cough* things you'd rather your mother didn't unzip. It also comes with The Jewelry Box and The Small Shoe Cube — for gold-hoop storage and shoe organization.
