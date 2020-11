We've covered your Black Friday home events , your fashion promos that are worth it, your beauty haul blowouts , and then some . Now, we're zeroing in on the deals that you and your socially-distanced peers have added to cart the most over this very blegh year. Perhaps you've clicked here to get a really good discount on a crowd-pleasing present. Or, maybe you just want to see what kind of "nonsense" people are actually buying (because, believe it or not, people are actually buying this stuff). Whether it's a bidet that makes pooping cool (as in, water up the behind cool), a pair of Cole Haan sneakers that everyone and their mothers now seem to own, or a handful of cult-favorite vibrators, the top-purchased deals of the past 11 months can now all be scored at the lowest price of the year.