Tayshia Adams Just Got Braids — & Fans Are Loving Her New Look

It was just announced that the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, will present at this Sunday's American Music Awards. Not only will fans get to see Adams in real time, taking the stage of the famed Los Angeles Microsoft Theater to hand out something other than roses, but the stunning reality-show star will also be sporting a chic new look with a fresh set of cornrows.
Just yesterday, Adams posted a teaser photo to her Instagram Story — a cryptic overhead shot from a salon chair, showing her light-wash denim, croc-print stiletto boots, and a low-key manicure flex — with the caption: "Omg. I just did a thing with my hair."
Thankfully, Adams didn't leave her fans on the edges of their seats for long. Following her salon appointment, the star shared her fresh new hairstyle in an Instagram post, giving fans a closeup of her extra-long cornrow braids, complete with flat-laid edges and delicate color accents. "Ya girl got braids," Adams captioned her two-photo gallery of mirror selfies, adding that she went with a special new hairstyle for this weekend's award show. "I'm presenting at the AMAs this Sunday, so I had to go for a fun look," she wrote.
Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to praise Adams and this new protective hairstyle in the comments section, with many calling her a "smokeshow," a subtle reference to the Chasen drama from this week's episode. One even claimed Adams is "saving 2020," which 99% of Bachelorette fans might co-sign. Of course, any hairstyle Adams wears — be it dripping wet as she steps out of a Palm Desert pool, blown out straight for a cocktail party, or braided down her back with added extensions — she works it out.