Tayshia Adams Just Got Braids — & Fans Are Loving Her New Look

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to praise Adams and this new protective hairstyle in the comments section, with many calling her a "smokeshow," a subtle reference to the Chasen drama from this week's episode. One even claimed Adams is "saving 2020," which 99% of Bachelorette fans might co-sign. Of course, any hairstyle Adams wears — be it dripping wet as she steps out of a Palm Desert pool, blown out straight for a cocktail party, or braided down her back with added extensions — she works it out.