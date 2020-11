Farfetch & The Folklore Teamed Up To Showcase African Fashion Brands

“For so long, these brands — either because they were overlooked by international retailers or didn’t have the capacity to run a D2C [direct-to-consumer] e-commerce businesses — have not had the opportunity to cultivate a massive global audience,” Rasool told Refinery29. “Farfetch understands that globalizing these brands is our primary mission and the team there has been super helpful with providing resources and time to make this partnership as successful as possible.” The partnership arrives as part of Farfetch’s “ongoing effort to engage with more Black-owned brands and boutiques ,” according to the press release. It will also help to bring about Rasool’s dream for The Folklore, which, as she told Refinery29 in August , is to make the company the “LVMH of Africa.”