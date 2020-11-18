Cody’s abrupt murder leaves Jenny and Cassie as the only two people who can solve the case of Danielle and Grace’s disappearance (no one has realized Jerrie was taken yet). Multiple clues throughout the premiere tell us Ronald’s abduction compulsion is much bigger than one man’s perverse fixation. During their first phone call, Rick tells Cody that the area has had “the occasional young female vanish around here.” A search into an FBI database reveals 12 women have gone missing in a 100-mile radius of Rick’s town over the last two years. Most of the victims were last seen at truck stops. Before leaving the force, Jenny looked into the sex workers who disappeared in relation to this disturbing trend.

