Ava Phillippe Had The Best Response To Trolls Saying Her Boyfriend Looks Like Her Dad

Well, this is awkward. Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, addressed those bizarre comments that her new boyfriend looks just like her famous dad.
Which he doesn't. At all. Is everyone looking at the same Instagram picture?
The chatter occurred on Instagram on Sunday, when Ava posted a pic of her with a new mystery boyfriend. Fans noted that Ava — who famously looks like a true twin of her movie star mom — and her new guy looked a lot like Witherspoon and Phillippe, who were an iconic '90s couple and appeared together in the sexy teen movie Cruel Intentions.
"He looks exactly like her dad," wrote one fan.
"Young reese and ryan," added another.
"He looks like a younger version of your dad," insisted a third. "Wow."
"You and your mother have the same type," posted a person who forgot that Phillippe and Witherspoon divorced in 2007. "Looks exactly like your dad omg"
Here's the weird thing: her mystery beau doesn't look that much like Phillippe. Sure, his hair is sort of styled like Phillippe's Sebastian Valmont, but for the most part, these are two very different, white, sandy blonde haired men.
According to E! News, Ava does not think that mystery guy looks like her father, as she reportedly responded to one commenter who agreed that he is hardly Phillippe's clone.
"Big thx," Ava responded to one naysayer.
We're not entirely convinced that Ava is not Witherspoon's clone, though — it's like someone truly copied and pasted Witherspoon's genes. I mean...just look.
However, Ava is differentiating herself from her Legally Blonde star mom. Witherspoon probably wouldn't rock rainbow hair, unless it's for a Wrinkle In Time sequel.
In a perfect world, Ava's new boyfriend will never be compared to her dad again. As this isn't a perfect world, at least it looks like Ava is taking the whole thing in stride — and with a "big thanks" to those who see the light.
