Story from Celebrity Couples

Reese Witherspoon Gives An Unfiltered Response About Marrying At 23

Meagan Fredette
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage.
When we were 23, we were eating Kraft macaroni and cheese for dinner every night, and had a mattress on the floor. When Reese Witherspoon was 23, she was getting married and experiencing the newlywed life with 90s teen movie heartthrob Ryan Phillippe. In a candid interview with Lorraine, Witherspoon talks about getting hitched in her early twenties, and how that relates to her work now.
The Home Again star chatted about her role as a 40 year-old woman who is, as she describes, "at a crossroards in her life. It's about that next chapter." Witherspoon then recalls that "I got married when I was 23, and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I think that...it's good to know yourself. I would never change anything. I said to my daughter, [at] 25 you start to know yourself a little bit better." She and Phillippe divorced in 2007.
Advertisement
She also talked about raising teen children. "My daughter is really good at giving advice. She's a great listener." Her son Deacon, who is 14, keeps her grounded by letting her know when she's being "embarrassing." "When do you embarrass them?" Entertainment Tonight asked her. "Just when I say things like 'lit'...it's not a thing that moms should say," explained the mom of 3.
Reese Witherspoon also teased a new show she's working on with Jennifer Aniston. She can't talk about it, other than to say she plays a journalist who conducts interviews. We're excited to see two of our favorite stars break out and make fun roles for themselves. We're even more excited for her role in A Wrinkle in Time. Reese, stay busy!
Read These Stories Next:
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series