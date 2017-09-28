Reese Witherspoon Gives An Unfiltered Response About Marrying At 23

When we were 23, we were eating Kraft macaroni and cheese for dinner every night, and had a mattress on the floor. When Reese Witherspoon was 23, she was getting married and experiencing the newlywed life with 90s teen movie heartthrob Ryan Phillippe. In a candid interview with Lorraine, Witherspoon talks about getting hitched in her early twenties, and how that relates to her work now.
The Home Again star chatted about her role as a 40 year-old woman who is, as she describes, "at a crossroards in her life. It's about that next chapter." Witherspoon then recalls that "I got married when I was 23, and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I think that...it's good to know yourself. I would never change anything. I said to my daughter, [at] 25 you start to know yourself a little bit better." She and Phillippe divorced in 2007.
She also talked about raising teen children. "My daughter is really good at giving advice. She's a great listener." Her son Deacon, who is 14, keeps her grounded by letting her know when she's being "embarrassing." "When do you embarrass them?" Entertainment Tonight asked her. "Just when I say things like 'lit'...it's not a thing that moms should say," explained the mom of 3.
Reese Witherspoon also teased a new show she's working on with Jennifer Aniston. She can't talk about it, other than to say she plays a journalist who conducts interviews. We're excited to see two of our favorite stars break out and make fun roles for themselves. We're even more excited for her role in A Wrinkle in Time. Reese, stay busy!
