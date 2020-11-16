Chris Evans, His Knives Out Sweater, & Aly Raisman’s Puppy Had A Playdate

Spotted: A single Chris Evans getting cozy on an intimate date with a mysterious brunette. Though he seems a little young for Evans, they seem like a cute couple. His name? Mylo.
Evans and his rescue dog Dodger indeed recently forged a new relationship with Mylo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman's new puppy. In a few videos posted to social media, you can see Dodger and Mylo getting to know each other, while Evans warns "gentle, be gentle," in the background.
Dodger & Mylo play date @ChrisEvans 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hp8tfAPtW4— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 15, 2020
In another video, Evans — wearing what looks like his famed Knives Out cable knit sweater — cradles Mylo and gives him kisses (on the first date!). “Best buds,” Raisman captioned the clip.
Advertisement
Knives Out has a compelling and intricate plot.— Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 15, 2020
The plot:
pic.twitter.com/iBjdNSrzHH
Raisman rescued her new puppy at the end of October from a shelter in Rhode Island and announced the adoption alongside a few photos. "He was born July 16, 2020," she wrote. "I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him."
The sheer cuteness of the whole interaction is distracting enough that you might have forgotten to even question why Raisman and Evans are together in the first place. Last time we checked, Evans and actress Lily James were spotted gallivanting around in London this summer, though James was later linked to Dominic West (yes, he's married — it's a whole thing). Raisman was dating former Bachelor Colton Underwood in late 2016, who called her his first love, but broke up in 2017. (And now we know she really dodged a bullet there).
It's unclear whether Evans and Raisman are dating or just friends, but one thing is for sure: what Evans and Mylo have is very, very real.