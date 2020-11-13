Eva Mendes Shared A Graphic Photo Of Her Most Recent Skin Procedure

After decades in the industry, Eva Mendes still keeps one of the lowest profiles in Hollywood. We almost never see the actress and designer on a red carpet, though we occasionally get a peek into her personal life via an acceptance speech by her husband, Ryan Gosling, or through a candid post on her personal Instagram page. In the ever-private star's most recent post, fans just got a close-up — and very intimate — look into her beauty routine, which includes a unique, non-invasive injectable procedure.
In the post, Mendes shared an in-process photo of a jawline-tightening treatment known as "mono-threading." The image itself is pretty graphic: Mendes is almost unrecognizable, her neck tilted backwards with what looks like tiny syringe pins sticking around the curve of her jawline. Mendes gives more context to the startling image and Mono-Thread treatment in the caption, crediting Beverly Hills-based esthetician Mariana Vergara and her new office for cosmetic injectables, Beauty Villa Vergara.
"This spa-home away from home is incredible," Mendes writes in her photo caption. "A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono Threads — Ayyyy Dios!"
Following Mendes' trending post, Vergara reposted the star's image to her own account and gave inquiring fans an education on mono-threading in the comments section. "Mono threads activate collagen synthesis, which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect," Vergara wrote, adding that while it looks a lot like acupuncture, the threads serve a different purpose for the skin. "Acupuncture is used mainly to relieve discomfort associated with a variety of diseases and conditions (...). The threads shown are mono threads, which stimulate collagen."
Vergara also noted that this is also not a face or neck-lifting procedure, but rather a preventative skin-tightening treatment. "These particular threads do not lift a saggy neck," Vergara wrote in a reply to another inquiring commenter, adding that Mendes didn't come to her with that particular concern. "She doesn’t have a saggy neck. These threads stimulate collagen production and prevent a saggy neck."
Fortunately for everyone whose interest has been piqued, Mendes promises she'll share her personal post-treatment review with curious fans. "I'll update you with results, if you care," she writes. We do, Eva, we do.