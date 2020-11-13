New Music To Know: Feel Good Music

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Remember how we were all weighed down by the fate of the world as we anxiously awaited the results of the 2020 election? Well, now that that's pretty much over, we can finally let out a collective sigh of relief — we made it, y'all!
Music got us through last week and the general chaos of this year, and it will continue carrying us through the rest of 2020. And just in case you need a little help building your personal "Feel Good Music" playlist, we've got a few suggestions. Here's the new music that deserves a spot in your listens lately.
Bri Steves, “Sober”
Bri Steves flirts with the idea of one last one night stand with an ex in "Sober," a sexy single that is equal parts breakup anthem and party song. (Now, I'm not encouraging you to text your old flame, but if you're going to do it, follow Bri's advice and take a few shots of liquid courage first!)
Fousheé, “single af”
If texting your ex isn't your thing — good call, babes — let Fousheé's sweet falsetto help usher you into the next phase of your love life: being "single af."
Aya Nakumura, “Tchop"
You don't need to be fluent in French to know that "Tchop" is a straight banger. The bass-heavy single off of Aya Nakumura's self-titled album is peak club music....you know, if we could go to the club. Sigh.
Tones and I, “Fly Away”
Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I's new single spills over with infectious hope and positivity for the future (something we could all use), her standout vocals washing over us like sunshine on the cloudiest of days.
Pilar Victoria, "I Left a Party for You"
What did your first love feel like? If it felt anything like the dreamy love story Pilar Victoria so earnestly sings about in this nostalgia-inducing single, it might be worth revisiting.
Shygirl, “SLIME”
Shygirl transports listeners to another dimension with "SLIME," a bop marked by sex-positivity, speaker-blasting bass, and growls. Yes, you read that correctly.
Rosehip Teahouse, “Summer Sleep”
Rosehip Teahouse's new single is anything but sleepy. The pure vocals of lead singer Faye Rogers offer up the best that bedroom pop has to offer.
Abby Jasmine, “Stuck on You”
R&B newbie Abby Jasmine takes on the pop genre, and bubbly "Stuck on You" proves that she knows how to switch lanes with ease.
Grant, “Vertigo”
The production value of "Vertigo" is as dizzying as the song's title suggests, with GRANT's hypnotic melodies only adding to the truly disorienting masterpiece.