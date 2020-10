Texting Your Ex Today Would Be Chaotic Evil — But Should You Do It Anyway?

The one exception to the "keep it light" rule: If you're looking for closure. Perhaps surprisingly, DeGeare says you can text if this is your motive, as long as you're not too aggressive, and aren't asking them to have an hour-long conversation about an old argument. And just know it's a sensitive situation that can easily turn bad. Make sure you're not looking to pick a fight . Instead, be transparent and to the point: “It’s National Text Your Ex Day haha… On that note, I’ve always wondered why [fill in whatever loose thread has been bugging you], and I thought this was a good opportunity to ask you about it.” It’s a bold move, but if you think it will free you from a question that’s been taking up a lot of your mental energy, consider it. Just be sure you're ready to receive a non-answer — or stone-cold silence.