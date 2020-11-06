New Music To Know: Ear Candy, Soul Food

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
We all knew that the week of the 2020 presidential election would be absolutely wild, but it is officially four days into waiting to see who will take the White House for the next four years, and I am spent. You can't tear your eyes away from the chaos of the news cycle, but for the sake of your mental health, you also can't spend your entire day wondering when Nevada will announce who won the state. With just six electoral college votes (and some unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud) keeping us from the next President, we're going to need some good energy to keep us going.
Just in time, this week's installment of New Music Friday is here to soothe your weary spirit and help keep you grounded amidst the hellscape we're currently living through. These exciting new drops will inspire the exact amount of feel-good energy and internal balance that you need to get through the rest of this political process — almost as if the universe knew exactly what we were up against. Thank you, universe.
Ahead, some of the new music releases that you need to add to your playlist.
Faouzia ft. John Legend, ”Minefields”
Faouzia joins forces with John Legend for "Minefields", a sonically moving single about the lengths that we go to for true love. The singers' effortless harmonies lend to the song's intense emotional charge, leaving you hopeful that love truly can conquer all.
Baby Queen, “Want Me”
In "Want Me," Baby Queen cheekily waffles between depressingly defeatist self-thinking and fun, upbeat power pop — kind of the perfect metaphor for the year 2020, don't you think?
ENNY ft. Amia Brave, “Peng Black Girls”
Every day is a celebration of Black women (looking at you, Queen Stacey Abrams!), and ENNY's "Peng Black Girls" is a reminder of Black girl magic. With a little help from Amia Brave, the South London rapper pays tribute to the sistas, running down the list of why she loves herself and every Black girl across the world.
Ciara Vizzard, “Victory”
After a long personal battle, Ciara Vizzard emerges with the "Victory" in her new acoustic single. Don't be fooled by the feather-soft vocals; Vizzard is determined to come out of the struggle a winner.
Tolü Makay, “Wild Thang”
Let your hair down to the musical stylings of Tolü Makay in "Wild Thing," a truly soulful anthem for those of us who aren't afraid of living our lives to the fullest.
Chloe Rodgers, “Faces”
Chloe Rodgers takes a different approach to pop music in "Faces," her otherworldly vocals opening up a portal to a fascinatingly serene new world.
Kemi Ade, "5ADAY"
The spiritual descendant of the likes of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Kemi Ade makes her mark on the neo-soul genre with "5ADAY." Ade's velvety vocals are guaranteed to make you feel like you're the star of a late 2000s music video. Groove on, baby.
Willa Amai, "Unorganized Crime"
16-year-old Willa Amai is an old soul, as evidenced by the energy of new single "Unorganized Crime." From her unique signature sound to the simple white aesthetic of the visuals, everything about the song says that Amai's been here before.
Amy Allen ft. Pink Sweat$, "What A Time to Be Alive"
Thoughtful and timely, "What A Time to Be Alive" issues a poignant challenge for listeners to do and be better for the sake of the next generation
"Would you wanna live in a world that isn’t right?" she and Pink Sweat$ question in perfect harmony. "Would you just forgive all the things we pushed aside?