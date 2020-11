New Music To Know: Ear Candy, Soul Food

We all knew that the week of the 2020 presidential election would be absolutely wild, but it is officially four days into waiting to see who will take the White House for the next four years, and I am spent. You can't tear your eyes away from the chaos of the news cycle, but for the sake of your mental health, you also can't spend your entire day wondering when Nevada will announce who won the state. With just six electoral college votes ( and some unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud ) keeping us from the next President, we're going to need some good energy to keep us going.