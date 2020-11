RIP Election Purgatory: We’re Not Going To Miss You.

This purgatory was probably inevitable. How else could the 2020 election end ? Or, not end? And yet the sense of impending doom we've had for four years didn't leave us any more prepared for the endless parade of Trumpers rejecting democracy and pundits arguing over whether or not the country "deserves" this level of uncertainty . But perhaps the silver lining to our absolute dumpster fire of a Democratic process as that we might not spend another four years subjected to the insane tweets of a man who once had a cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.