Election fatigue is real — and although we are feeling it , the unprecedented circumstances we currently face are certainly not helping things. This election cycle has felt like a lifetime, and it's not helped by the face that voter disenfranchisement is running rampant . And yes, Trump may very likely try to contest the outcome if it's not in his favor. Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump said, “I think it’s terrible that we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election... We’re going to go in the night of , as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers.” No wonder we’re exhausted. When was the last time a day went by where Trump didn’t say something deeply questionable, at best, and profoundly inflammatory, at worst?