Is Trump “The Most Innocent Man Anywhere In The History Of The United States”? A Very Serious Investigation
On Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, President Donald Trump made his final appearance ahead of Election Day. During his speech — which reportedly lasted over one hour while the temperature dipped into the low-40s — Trump declared that he is "perhaps the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States."
The statement was in response to the 2017-2019 Special Council investigation — which Trump referred to as the Mueller investigation, and mispronounced — where the president was probed for alleged links to Russian officials who contributed to election interference in 2016, as well as obstruction of justice. According to Trump, the Mueller report was able to find "nothing" incriminating on him, making him completely "innocent" of all allegations, despite being one of only three presidents to be formally impeached by Congress in U.S. history.
Given Trump's claims to be "perhaps the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States," we've taken the time to investigate whether or not this is true.
According to our findings, the short answer to this is: No.
But if you need more proof, all available evidence shows that Trump is not "perhaps the most innocent man anywhere in the history of the United States." This is due to the fact that he has been accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, has implemented policies that directly harm LGBTQ+ communities, tacitly accepted endorsements from Nazi and white supremacist groups during his 2020 campaign, and straight up told the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys to "stand by," among other things.
So, the long answer to the question of whether or not Trump is the most innocent man in the history of the U.S. is also: No.