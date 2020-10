Trump Will Never Denounce QAnon Because He Needs Their Votes

The movement has had a big presence at Trump’s campaign rallies , so it is questionable, if not wholly unbelievable, that the president doesn’t know anything about it. But what he is really doing by refusing to denounce QAnon is clear: He is playing to his base. According to recent polls , a disturbing amount of people believe that at least some QAnon claims are true; 12% of social media users say they have engaged with or posted QAnon content in a positive way, with Republicans more likely to do so. It’s not the first time Trump has embraced dangerous, false theories — like the birther movement, which claimed President Barack Obama was born in Kenya — to appeal to the worst instincts of his supporters. And it will doubtfully be the last.