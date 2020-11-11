12 Face Masks That Are Better Suited To Wear While You Fly

Our takeaway from this multi-loop spiral of a year is that face masks are, indeed, essential accessories. Similar to our wallets or keys, these non-medical coverings have quickly become one of those crucial everyday items we don't leave the house without. There are stylish face masks for fashion, breathable face masks for running, and, now with the holidays upon us, face masks specifically suitable for air travel.
Wearing a face mask while flying is as just as significant as remembering to bring your carry-on suitcase or weekender bag. To take some of the selection pressure off, we went ahead and pulled out the best ones to buy for a safer flight home this season; styles that are breathable, comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time, contain multiple protective layers, and can be washed once you arrive at your final destination. When it comes to travel-worthy face masks that are both easy to breathe in AND follow safety measures, the 12 options ahead have you (and your face) covered.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
