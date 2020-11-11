Jon Voight Calls Biden & Democrats Satanic In Bizarre Twitter Video

If anyone had “Jon Voight implying that Joe Biden and Democrats are demonic” on their 2020 bingo card, this one is for you. Last night, the actor and fervent Donald Trump supporter posted a video on his Twitter where, for one minute and 47 seconds, he insists that Trump is the real winner of the election and that getting him recognized as such is “the greatest fight since the Civil War.”
In a bizarre — but extremely staged — rant about good and evil, Voight takes on the tone of a fire and brimstone preacher as he refuses to recognize the results of the presidential election. “My fellow Americans,” he begins. “I stand here with all that feel as I do: disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen. As if we all don’t know the truth.” Voight clearly reads from cue cards as he espouses the idea that leftists have no idea that they are celebrating “the horror they will be in for” because, according to him, this election is “the battle of righteousness versus Satan.”
Voight then goes on to encourage Trump supporters to fight against Biden’s win “because these Leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.” He positions undermining Biden’s win of both the electoral college and the popular vote as a matter of faith, saying that those listening should trust in God and fight for Trump’s victory. “Let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth,” Voight continues.
This video is just one of many times that Voight has vocalized his support of Trump and the Republican party on social media. His Twitter feed is littered with Trump retweets about ballot tampering and video montages celebrating Trump, often insinuating that he was appointed by God to lead the United States (cool). In June, he posted a similar address, followed by one in July and a third one a month before the election. That makes this Jon Voight's fourth deeply unhinged pro-Trump video, invoking religion and demonism to justify why he should remain president. So far, at least two have been retweeted by Trump himself, and Voight was also asked to take part in the Republican National Convention earlier this year, delivering a speech praising the president’s approach to COVID-19.
In each video, Voight employs bold turns of phrase to incite fear and rally support for Trump. But much like Trump’s own unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, he offers no evidence or specifics — just vivid word pictures of some end-of-days battle against evil. What's worse is that Voight is just one of numerous high-profile Republicans who have voiced their dissent from the 2020 election results. Just yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge Biden’s win saying, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
Voight ended his unsettling call to action with a quote. “As Muhammad Ali said, ‘It’s not over until the last punch you have.’” Keeping in line with this analogy, Trump’s attempts to disqualify the results of this election is more like a boxer who keeps swinging after their opponent was already declared the victor and left the ring.