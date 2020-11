Jon Voight Calls Biden & Democrats Satanic In Bizarre Twitter Video

This video is just one of many times that Voight has vocalised his support of Trump and the Republican party on social media. His Twitter feed is littered with Trump retweets about ballot tampering and video montages celebrating Trump, often insinuating that he was appointed by God to lead the United States (cool). In June, he posted a similar address, followed by one in July and a third one a month before the election. That makes this Jon Voight's fourth deeply unhinged pro-Trump video, invoking religion and demonism to justify why he should remain president. So far, at least two have been retweeted by Trump himself, and Voight was also asked to take part in the Republican National Convention earlier this year, delivering a speech praising the president’s approach to COVID-19.