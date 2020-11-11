Jon Voight Calls Biden & Democrats Satanic In Bizarre Twitter Video

In each video, Voight employs bold turns of phrase to incite fear and rally support for Trump. But much like Trump’s own unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, he offers no evidence or specifics — just vivid word pictures of some end-of-days battle against evil. What's worse is that Voight is just one of numerous high-profile Republicans who have voiced their dissent from the 2020 election results. Just yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge Biden’s win saying, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”