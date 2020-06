They may have all arrived in this far corner of the Internet for different reasons, but boogaloos are united in the belief that a violent sequel to the American Civil War is imminent. Although followers all believe in a second civil war to reset American society, it appears that they do not all agree on what this “new world” would look like . Some want the reset to focus on armed libertarianism while others believe it to be an embrace of racism in line with a race war or a white revolution, reports the Los Angeles Times. This is where motives conflict, but remain equally dangerous.