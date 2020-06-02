Nurses Respond To George Floyd Protests During The Pandemic

“I would just want to remind everyone: Whether you’re going out to just socialise, to get a meal, go to the beaches, whether you’re someone protesting saying ‘we want to open economy,’ or you’re an individual saying we want to protest the lack of justice in the country — we still can’t let our guards down,” Dawson says. “With COVID-19, we’re dealing with an enemy we can’t see. A virus that doesn’t know age, race, or ethnicity. You want to continue to use those best practices that have come out from the CDC. You want to use your mask, keep your distance. I just encourage the entire community and all of those that may be out at any type of gathering... We still need to practice precautions to protect us and others."