15 Looks From The Crown Inspired By Princess Diana’s Best Fashion Moments

When preparing for the new season of the Netflix show, costume designer Amy Roberts and assistant costume designer/head buyer Sidonie Roberts studied photographs of the royal family before sourcing and buying fabrics for the costumes that were made from scratch. While the color palette they chose for Corrin's character was in keeping with the actual looks the Princess of Wales appeared in, the duo leaned toward shades that other royals did not wear, like red, to "further emphasize the narrative of 'her' vs 'them,'" according to press materials. This resulted in some bold evening looks, as well as Princess Diana's signature casual styles, like graphic sweaters and statement collars.