This Is The “Lie” Chris Is Asking About In The New Bachelorette Promo. Ugh.

The host previously asked Clare that before she left the show, and she flatly denied it. "Not one bit. Not one word. I swear on my dad’s grave," she said at the time. She admitted to having checked out his social media pages, but she said that she did not reach out to him. She said the same when telling the rest of the contestants that she was leaving the show. And she's remained just as consistent in any press she's done for the show. She told Us Weekly's Here For The Right Reasons podcast that she didn't reach out to any of her contestants pre-show. "I didn't want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk … So if I was to start something up with a guy beforehand, it would just be doing myself a disservice," she said. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve also claims to know that Dale and Clare didn't communicate prior to filming.