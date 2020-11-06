This Is The “Lie” Chris Is Asking About In The New Bachelorette Promo. Ugh.

We finally know how Clare Crawley's Bachelorette journey ended. She and Dale Moss got engaged and left the show together. The promo for next week shows that they'll give us an update on their lives, and host Chris Harrison will try to get to the bottom of something that's been bothering fans. "Are the rumors really true?" the host said in a voiceover, before it cut to him asking Clare and Dale, "There's skepticism out there. Did you lie to all of Bachelor Nation?" Clare says, "Um," and that's where the show will leave fans until the answers come next week. What is Chris talking about in the new promo? And why can't he just let Clare and Dale be?
Well. It appears that Harrison may be asking, once again, if Clare and Dale talked before meeting on the show. A regular broken record.
The host previously asked Clare that before she left the show, and she flatly denied it. "Not one bit. Not one word. I swear on my dad’s grave," she said at the time. She admitted to having checked out his social media pages, but she said that she did not reach out to him. She said the same when telling the rest of the contestants that she was leaving the show. And she's remained just as consistent in any press she's done for the show. She told Us Weekly's Here For The Right Reasons podcast that she didn't reach out to any of her contestants pre-show. "I didn't want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk … So if I was to start something up with a guy beforehand, it would just be doing myself a disservice," she said. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve also claims to know that Dale and Clare didn't communicate prior to filming.
However, despite her repeated assurances, some fans don't believe Clare. That seems to be what Harrison is getting at in the promo for their talk next week. But her answer is unlikely to change. It makes no sense for Clare to lie about talking to Dale. She already admitted to having checked out her contestants on social media and also that Blake Moynes reached out to her pre-show — the only contestant she said did that. If she was honest about her Google stalking and her conversation with Blake, why lie about Dale?
She was also shaking her head in the promo as she was saying, "um," which could hint that what she says next is another firm denial. Bachelorette fans will continue to believe what they want, evidence or not. But Clare knows her truth and we'll likely hear another vision of what she's said all along. She looked at his Insta, she didn't talk to him, and they just hit it off in a love at first sight kind of scenario. And that's all there is to it.