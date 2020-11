Will Tayshia Get A New Bachelorette Cast?

However, it has been reported that producers attempted to reach out to some of the men who were initially considered for Clare's season but not cast. She originally had a group of 42 potential contestants that were whittled down to the 31 she met on premiere night. Us Weekly reported that two weeks into filming , a source claimed that production began "calling backup contestants and asking them to come to [the set] within 24 hours," perhaps in hopes of bringing them out for Tayshia. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve claimed to have heard the same thing . He also said that the 42 potential contestants were announced days before filming , so it's possible that when production needed to switch from Clare to Tayshia, some of those 11 previously uncast men were still available. It also wouldn't have been the worst idea for the show to have extra men in the production bubble in case some of Clare's 31 men tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be sent home.