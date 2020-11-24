Everything Coming To Netflix In December

The holidays are officially upon us! Many people have been ready for the holiday season since October 31, exchanging the ghoulish decorations around their homes for tinsel and fake snow, but the end of November means that the most wonderful time of the year is finally here. And you already know that Netflix is ready to celebrate with a rollout of new titles for you to check out with your loved ones, alone on the couch, or while you’re hiding from your family (it’s like that sometimes!)
Netflix’s December releases have the standard Christmas cheer — new seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and Home for Christmas guarantee it — but the slate of new shows and films are also suitable for even the least merry. The long-awaited Selena Quintanilla biographical series explores the origin story of the beloved Tejano icon. You can live out The Prom you never got to go to in Ryan Murphy’s star-studded musical. And super producer Shonda Rhimes finally makes her post-ABC debut with Bridgerton, a Regency-era Gossip Girl that doesn’t hold back on the drama.
So whether you’re as jolly as good ‘ol St. Nick himself or empathize more with the Grinch, Netflix definitely has something for you to add to your personal queue. Ahead, everything that’s coming to Netflix in December.