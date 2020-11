Everything Coming To Netflix In December

The holidays are officially upon us! Many people have been ready for the holiday season since October 31, exchanging the ghoulish decorations around their homes for tinsel and fake snow, but the end of November means that the most wonderful time of the year is finally here. And you already know that Netflix is ready to celebrate with a rollout of new titles for you to check out with your loved ones, alone on the couch, or while you’re hiding from your family ( it’s like that sometimes!