What Happened When I Stopped Wearing The Hijab & Started Dating

A year into university life, however, my rose-colored glasses about Islam started to change hue. It wasn’t one event, but rather several that began to shift my mind: being put on the spot by a professor about a passage in the Quran, Islam’s holy book, that some interpret as condoning wife-beating; being told by the male president of the Muslim Student’s Association that it would be ill-advised to have a woman speak on a panel about women in Islam (public speaking, as he argued, is far too immodest of an activity for a woman to undertake). Instances like these made me question my religion — or at least, mainstream Sunni Islam ’s stance on issues like homosexuality and gender equality. My transition out of the faith wasn’t a completely smooth one. Over the years, I would go through an angry atheist phase and a feminist Muslim phase before finally, exhausted with the cognitive dissonance, I settled into where I am now: an agnostic.