“Vote Like Your Life Depends On It”: Elizabeth Warren On Protecting Roe, Expanding The Court & Losing Her Brother To COVID

“I still haven’t been able to be with my brothers. COVID has robbed us of the chance to be together in person at a time of family grief. And it’s not just my family. We’re still going to have a quarter of a million families around this country who have lost someone they love, and we have a president who just doesn’t seem to care, who takes no responsibility for himself but instead blames doctors, blames the military, blames testing for this terrible virus. We are eight months into this crisis and Donald Trump still has no plan to deal with it. That means there will be thousands and thousands more families that will go through what my family is going through, and that breaks my heart.”