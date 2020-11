“Vote Like Your Life Depends On It”: Elizabeth Warren On Protecting Roe, Expanding The Court & Losing Her Brother To COVID

“Here’s how I think of it. Round 1 was fighting the theft of another Supreme Court seat. Round 2 is the election on November 3rd. And Round 3 is making the legislative decisions after the election that will protect women, protect people of color, protect Dreamers, protect everyone in our country — keep up the pressure on Congress. And so, in particular, we’ve relied on the courts to protect Roe v. Wade , but Congress can protect the rule of Roe as well. Three out of four Americans all across this country — and that includes Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — want Roe to stay the law of the land. When three out of four Americans want to see a law, then we ought to pass that in Congress and make it the law of this land regardless of what the Supreme Court says. We can do that.”