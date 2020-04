By winning the Senate, Democrats could unclog the backup of crucial unpassed laws, decide the fate of the president’s agenda, and make sure far-right judges don't make it to the Supreme Court. But the path to victory is not going to be easy. Unlike in the House, not every seat in the Senate is up for reelection every two years, making it harder for Democrats to win control. In 2020, however, Republicans are particularly vulnerable, with 23 of their Senate seats up for reelection compared to just 12 for Democrats . To gain a majority, Democrats need to defend all their seats, plus gain at least three if they win the White House, and four if they don’t. Fortunately for Democrats, Inside Elections rated only 10 of the seats up for reelection “Solidly Republican,” indicating significant vulnerabilities for Democrats to exploit.